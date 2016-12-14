Tennessee State cruises past Alabama State, 68-46

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home Pause

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham