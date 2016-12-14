Tennessee State cruises past Alabama State, 68-46

Jordan Reed and Christian Mekowulu combined to score 25 points and Tennessee State built a 27-point first half lead and cruised to a 68-46 win over Alabama State Wednesday night.
The Tigers, now 2-0 at home, opened a 40-13 lead by intermission. Tennessee State held a 22-12 lead with 7:49 left before halftime and closed the period on an 18-1 run.
Tennessee State (8-2) rebounded from a 67-55 loss to North Carolina State in its last outing Dec. 10.
Reed finished with 13 points in 17 minutes of action and Mekowulu added 12 points and five rebounds in 22. No Tiger played more than 22 minutes.
Tony Armstrong finished with 13 points for Alabama State (1-9).
Alabama State's lone win came over Cal State Fullerton and have weathered a grueling eight-game road schedule, with losses to TCU, Western Kentucky, Louisiana State and San Diego State.
Comments