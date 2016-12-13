Fassel, Rams trying to regroup quickly after sudden coaching change

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home Pause

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"