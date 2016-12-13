Baker leads NM State to 7th straight win, 79-68 over UTEP

Ian Baker nailed 3 of 7 from beyond the arc for 20 points to help lead New Mexico State to its seventh straight win, beating UTEP 79-68 on Tuesday night.
Baker has scored 1,006 career points in 97 games at New Mexico State. He was named Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week Monday after tying his career-high with 26 points in an 84-71 victory over New Mexico Saturday.
Jemerrio Jones was almost perfect on the night, making six of 7 field goals, one from distance, and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for 18 points. He also pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked a shot for the Aggies (9-2).
UTEP, trailing 41-25 at the break, rallied late to close to 77-68 following a Kelvin Jones jumper with 38 seconds left. Baker closed the scoring with two free throws.
Omega Harris led the Miners (2-6) with 18 points.
Comments