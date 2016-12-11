Schenn scores in OT to back Stolarz, Flyers win 9th straight

Brayden Schenn scored 2:44 into overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his second career start, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Sunday night for their ninth consecutive win.
Stolarz made 28 saves, helping Philadelphia outlast Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings. Howard made 34 saves in his first start since Nov. 23.
Schenn cut in from the left wing, skated across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot and then slid the puck in for his eighth goal of the season and fourth in two games.
Howard stopped Pierre-Edouard Bellemaire from the bottom inside edge of the right circle 1:53 into overtime.
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and Philadelphia's Michael Raffl got fighting majors 8:03 into the third period. Ouellet got in more punches and received a 2-minute instigator penalty after Raffl landed a hit on Steve Ott.
Stolarz denied Andreas Athanasiou on a breakaway chance at 3:43 of the third period after earlier poking the puck off Frans Nielsen's stick on Nielsen's breakaway attempt.
Howard made an outstanding save on a 1-on-1 situation against Nick Cousins about eight minutes into the second period after Cousins stole the puck from Detroit's Riley Sheahan in the slot area.
NOTE: Philadelphia D Shayne Gostisbehere didn't play after injuring his hand in Saturday's 4-2 win over Dallas. He is day-to-day. ... Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson missed his second game with back spasms. ... Flyers D Matt Read missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... The Red Wings were also without Darren Helm (upper body), Brendan Smith (lower body), Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) and Justin Abdelkader (lower body).
UP NEXT:
Flyers: Visit Colorado on Wednesday night.
Red Wings: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.
