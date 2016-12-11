Romero leads Club America to semifinal of Club World Cup

Silvio Romero scored two second-half goals on Sunday as Mexico's Club America beat South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors 2-1 in the Club World Cup.
Romero converted a corner kick by Michael Arroyo in the 74th minute to send his team to a semifinal clash with tournament favorites Real Madrid on Thursday.
"This was a night I've dreamed about," Romero said. "To be able to score two goals in such a big tournament I feel like I've achieved something big."
Kim Bo-kyung gave Asian champions Jeonbuk a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute but Romero, who hit the crossbar with a solo effort before the break, equalized in the 58th.
Club America lost to China's Guangzhou Evergrande in the first round of last year's tournament.
"We were able to exceed the results of last year," said Club America coach Ricardo La Volpe. "Mexican football is competitive and I think we were able to demonstrate that."
Club America were crowned CONCACAF champions for the second year in a row in April, after beating compatriots Tigres 2-0 away and 2-1 at home in the two-legged final.
The Club World Cup features international football's six continental champions plus a team from the host nation.
Comments