Rodgers’ snap counts, snow might bedevil the Hawks

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg