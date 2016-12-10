Hannahs has 17 to help Arkansas hold off North Florida 91-76

Dusty Hannahs scored 17 points as Arkansas held off a formidable challenge from North Florida for a 91-76 win on Saturday.
The win is the fifth straight for the Razorbacks (8-1), who trailed in the second half and had to overcome a 34-point effort by Osprey guard Dallas Moore.
Moore finished 12-of-20 shooting from the floor, also hitting four 3-pointers, and nearly matched his career high of 37 points — set against Edward Waters earlier this season.
North Florida (3-8) led 63-62 in the second half before Arkansas used an 11-0 run to pull away for good.
Moses Kingsley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks, while Jaylen Barford had 14 points and Daryl Macon 13 in the win.
Aaron Bodager had 14 points for the Ospreys, while Garrett Sams finished with 10.
Moore entered the game averaging 21.4 points per game this season, but the guard had been particularly effective in his last three games — averaging 30 points while shooting 57.1 percent (32 of 56) from the field.
The senior continued his stellar play in the first half on Saturday, scoring 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting as North Florida managed a 44-44 tie with the Razorbacks.
BIG PICTURE
North Florida: The Ospreys have experience this season against teams from the Southeastern Conference, having not faced — and lost to — four of them. However, they entered Saturday averaging 19.1 turnovers per game, and those struggles continued against the Razorbacks — with North Florida committing 19 turnovers that led to 21 points for Arkansas.
Arkansas: Hannahs came off the bench for a third straight game for the Razorbacks, whose bench outscored North Florida 36-6. With Hannahs coming off the bench, Arkansas has now outscored its opponents 125-32 in bench points over the last three games.
UP NEXT
North Florida stays on the road, traveling to face Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday.
After five straight games at home, Arkansas takes to the road to face Texas in the Lone Star Shootout in Houston on Dec. 17.
