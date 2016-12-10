Top 25 Capsules

Josh Hart scored a career-high 37 points and No. 1 Villanova rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat No. 23 Notre Dame 74-66 on Saturday at the Prudential Center.
Hart was the only Villanova (10-0) player to score in double figures. He was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, and he made all 14 of his free throw attempts.
Matt Farrell and Steve Vasturia had 18 points each for Notre Dame (9-1), which entered the game as one of eight remaining unbeaten Division I teams.
Villanova took its first lead of the game at 57-56 after Eric Paschall blocked Vasturia's 3-pointer with 9:15 left. Hart assisted on a layup by Jalen Brunson at 9:09 to give the Wildcats the lead.
The teams exchanged the lead from there until Villanova pulled away in the final minute.
Farrell made his first six shots including a driving layup at the halftime buzzer that gave Notre Dame a 41-36 lead.
---
No. 3 KANSAS 89, NEBRASKA 72
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III had 18 points and seven assists without a turnover, and Josh Jackson and Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points apiece for Kansas.
The Jayhawks (9-1) had no trouble with their old conference foe despite playing without forward Carlton Bragg Jr., who is suspended indefinitely. Bragg was charged Friday with misdemeanor battery.
Bragg sat on the bench in street clothes, watching as Devonte Graham scored 14 points and Landen Lucas added 12, as the Jayhawks rolled to their 18th consecutive win over the Huskers and their 46th in a row at Allen Fieldhouse.
Tai Webster led Nebraska (5-5) with 22 points. Ed Morrow Jr. finished with 16.
---
No. 5 DUKE 94, UNLV 45
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grayson Allen shot 75 percent from the field — including a perfect 7 of 7 in the second half — en route to a career-high 34 points to lead Duke in the first college basketball game ever played at T Mobile Arena.
Luke Kennard had 16 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-1), while Jayson Tatum had 13 points and five rebounds, and Amile Jefferson contributed with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Duke, which is 4-1 on a neutral court, jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first 7 minutes and never looked back, as it outscored the Runnin' Rebels 52-19 in the second half.
The Rebels (5-4) tried to make a couple of runs to challenge Duke, getting as close as 38-26 late in the first half after an 8-0 spurt.
Jalen Poyser had 16 points for UNLV.
---
No. 9 INDIANA 103, HOUSTON BAPTIST 61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. scored 18 points and Robert Johnson added 16 for Indiana.
Thomas Bryant finished with nine points and 13 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who outrebounded Houston Baptist 45-31.
The Hoosiers (8-1) ran their offense with a heavy emphasis on ball movement, tallying a total of 19 assists on 33 field goals.
The Huskies (3-5) trailed Indiana by as many as 42 points. The Hoosiers made 12 3-pointers, while Houston Baptist finished with only two. Indiana had five players score in double figures and relied heavily on its bench. The Hoosiers' bench outscored Houston Baptist's bench 37-9.
Colter Lasher finished with 18 points for the Huskies.
---
No. 11 LOUISVILLE 102, TEXAS SOUTHERN 71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Quentin Snider scored 15 points, V.J. King added 13 and No. 11 Louisville overcame a cold shooting start to give Hall of Famer Rick Pitino his 400th victory as the Cardinals' coach.
Pitino, who last month earned his 750th career victory, improved to 400-163 in his 16th season with Louisville. His Cardinals (9-1) first had to shake off early sluggishness and a 4-for-21 start from the field to pull away from the scrappy, athletic Tigers and win their fourth in a row.
Louisville made 30 of 57 shots the rest of the way (53 percent) to finish at 44 percent from the field overall while holding TSU (4-5) to 35 percent.
Donovan Mitchell had 12 points, Jaylen Johnson and Deng Adel 11 each and Mangok Mathiang 10 for Louisville.
Freshman point guard Demontrae Jefferson debuted with 27 points for Texas Southern, which lost its fourth straight.
---
No. 13 XAVIER 77, UTAH 69
CINCINNATI (AP) — J.P. Macura emerged from his shooting slump by scoring 18 points, and RaShid Gaston helped Xavier get the edge up front against the nation's top rebounding team.
The Musketeers (8-2) were coming off back-to-back road losses that featured long scoring droughts. Xavier's balanced offense built a 15-point lead in the first half, and the Musketeers stayed ahead the rest of the way.
Gaston had 11 points and 14 rebounds, helping Xavier to a 33-28 edge on the boards. The Utes (6-2) came in averaging 47.7 rebounds per game. Gaston had nine points and 10 rebounds — one less than Utah's total — in the first half.
Macura was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc after going only 2 of 16 in his last three games.
Freshman Devon Daniels had a career-high 19 points for the Utes.
---
No. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 90, VMI 55
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. scored a season-high 20 points and West Virginia overcame an early lull to give coach Bob Huggins his 799th career win.
West Virginia (8-1) followed up a 53-point win over Western Carolina on Wednesday night with a lackluster first half to finish its final exams week.
Miles went 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He missed the first three games with an unspecified illness and was ejected for throwing an elbow in the first half of a close win over Virginia last Saturday.
QJ Peterson scored 17 points for VMI (1-7), which was limited to three field goals over the final 12 minutes of the game.
---
No. 16 BUTLER 75, No. 22 CINCINNATI 65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 20 points and was the catalyst in two key second-half runs for Butler.
The Bulldogs (9-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season by extending their home winning streak against non-conference opponents to 34 games.
Troy Caupain scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Bearcats (7-2) and Gary Clark added 16, also a season high.
Martin's three-point play spurred a 14-4 run that gave Butler a 51-43 lead with 11:51 left. Martin followed that with six points in a 12-5 spurt, sealing the win.
---
No. 17 WISCONSIN 93, MARQUETTE 84
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bronson Koenig scored 18 points, and Ethan Happ scored all 11 of his in the second half for Wisconsin.
Happ dominated the paint after halftime after being bogged down with foul trouble in the first half. The 6-foot-10 Happ added five rebounds and negated the inside presence of Marquette's 6-11 center Luke Fischer.
Wisconsin (9-2) went on a 16-0 run in the second half to help build an 18-point lead with 6:44 left. Marquette (7-3) got within eight with 2:22 left but never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
Markus Howard led Marquette with 22 points.
---
No. 18 PURDUE 77, CLEVELAND ST. 53
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Isaac Haas scored 14 points, Caleb Swanigan had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Dakota Mathias added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Purdue.
The Boilermakers (8-2) finished the first half on a 12-0 run to lead 41-20 and never were threatened thereafter, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half.
Bobby Word had 14 points to lead Cleveland State (3-6), which shot only 26.7 percent (8 of 30) during the pivotal first half.
Vince Edwards added 11 points for the Boilermakers, who have won each of their past three games by at least 24 points.
---
No. 20 ARIZONA 79, MISSOURI 60
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Rawle Alkins had 19 points and nine rebounds for Arizona, while Kobi Simmons had 19 points and Kadeem Allen added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Wildcats (8-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 3:12, eventually taking a 25-8 lead with 10:29 remaining in the first half. From that point, Missouri outscored Arizona 28-16 in the half, including a 7-0 run to end the half.
The Tigers (5-4) continued to chip away at Arizona's lead, eventually cutting the deficit to 45-41 early in the second half. However, the Wildcats responded with a 26-4 run that included a Missouri scoring drought of 6:59.
Kevin Puryear had 11 points and seven rebounds for Missouri.
