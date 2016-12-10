Cabrera Bello, Brazel share 2-shot lead at Hong Kong Open

Sam Brazel of Australia shot a 3-under 67 Saturday in the third round of the Hong Kong Open to share the lead with Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain at the Hong Kong Open.
Cabrera Bello lost his three-stroke lead at the Hong Kong Golf Club after four bogeys and a double bogey. He recovered with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 for a par-70 round — and 11 under for the tournament.
Brazel, who plays on the Asian tour and is yet to win a big tournament, bogeyed the first hole but then had an error-free round to stay in contention.
English golfer Tommy Fleetwood (67) is two off the pace on 9 under, a shot ahead of American David Lipsky (66).
Comments