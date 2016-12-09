Allen throws 5 TD pass, St. Thomas Aquinas wins 7A title

Jake Allen threw for 329 yards and five touchdowns to lead Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas to a 45-6 win over Tampa Plant on Friday night in the Florida high school football Class 7A championship game.
Allen, who is committed to play college football for the Florida Gators, threw three of his touchdown passes to Michael Harley and sat out the fourth quarter with the rest of the St. Thomas Aquinas starters.
St. Thomas Aquinas (12-2) jumped out 14-0 lead in the first quarter when Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hartley and a 28-yard strike to Joshua Palmer.
Plant (13-1) got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when quarterback Dane Frantzen scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 21-6.
Allen, however, threw his third touchdown pass of the first half — an 18-yarder to Jordan Merrett — to push the lead to 31-6 at halftime.
St. Thomas Aquinas racked up 472 yards of total offense. Harley had five catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns while Palmer added six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Michael Epstein rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.
Frantzen threw for 109 yards but had two interceptions, he also rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Comments