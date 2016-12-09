Cabrera Bello extends lead at Hong Kong Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello extended his lead to three strokes at the Hong Kong Open on Friday after a 5-under 65.
Cabrera Bello, who led by one stroke after an opening 64 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, is at 11-under 129 overall. Sam Brazel is second after a second consecutive 66.
Masters champion Danny Willett (66) had six birdies, moving into a four-way tie for third place, five strokes behind the leader.
Justin Rose (69) was 1-under for the tournament, while Ian Poulter (72) was at even par, as was U.S. Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed (70).
