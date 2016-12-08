Coordinator Kris Richard believes Earl Thomas “absolutely” will return to play in his defense in 2017

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham