December 8, 2016 8:30 PM

Benn scores 200th goal, Stars beat Predators 5-2

DALLAS

Jamie Benn scored his 200th career goal and added two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.

Jason Spezza had a goal and two assists, Antoine Roussel and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Stars. Kari Lehtonen stopped 33 shots, including all 21 in the second period.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne came in with a 2.23 goals-against average, but gave up four goals on 18 shots in 25:47 before leaving early in the second period. Marek Mazanec came on and stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.

Dallas extended a 2-1 lead to 5-1 on second-period goals by Spezza, Roussel and Seguin.

