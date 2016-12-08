Benn scores 200th goal, Stars beat Predators 5-2

Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel (21) of France celebrates a goal by right wing Brett Ritchie as Nashville Predators' Craig Smith (15) skates away in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas. Roussel had the assist on the score.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Dallas Stars' Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, fights off pressure from Nashville Predators' Frederick Gaudreau (32) as the Stars' Esa Lindell (23), of Finlan,d clears the puck with his skate in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) of Finland makes a save as defenseman Patrik Nemeth (15) of Sweden helps against pressure from Nashville Predators' Frederick Gaudreau (32) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) and Dallas Stars defenseman Patrik Nemeth (15) of Sweden compete up against the boards for control of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, blocks a shot from Nashville Predators' Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, as the Stars' Jamie Oleksiak, center, watches in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson, left, of Sweden, pressures Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, as Lehtonene attempts to control a loose puck with help from Dan Hamhuis, right, in the second period of a NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators center Mike Ribeiro (63) and Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) of Finland shove each other as they argue following a shot at the goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks back to see a shot by Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) enter the goal for a score in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) of Switzerland falls to the ice as Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) takes control of the puck in the first period of a NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel (21) of France is checked up against the boards by Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) of Switzerland in the first period of a NHL hockey game as the two compete for a loose puck, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
Nashville Predators' Pekka Rinne (35), Roman Josi (59) of Switzerland and Dallas Stars' Devin Shore (17) all keep focused on an airborne puck in the second period of a NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Dallas.
