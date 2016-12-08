Sports

December 8, 2016 8:25 PM

Kennedy Leonard scores 31, No. 18 Colorado beats CSU 74-56

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

Kennedy Leonard set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 31 points to lead No. 18 Colorado over Colorado State 74-56 on Tuesday night.

Leonard was 7 of 11 from 3-point range and handed out seven assists. Monica Burich added 14 points and Haley Smith grabbed 13 rebounds to go with eight points for the Buffalos (9-0).

Colorado led by double digits after Burich's free throws made it 48-38 with 5:37 left in the third quarter. The Buffalos closed the game on a 6-0 run, reaching their largest lead at the final score.

The Rams (5-4) had their largest lead after opening the game on a 6-0 run. The Buffalos had their first lead at 13-12 and took the lead for good at 15-14, steadily building on their advantage over the final three quarters.

Callie Kaiser had 17 points, Elin Gustavsson scored 12 and Ellen Nystrom 10 for Colorado State.

