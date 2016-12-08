FSU scores most under Hamilton in 118-63 rout of Nicholls

Seven Florida State players scored in double figures as the Seminoles rolled to a 118-63 victory over Nicholls State on Thursday.
PJ Savoy scored 18 points while Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes each added 16 as FSU scored its most points in 15 seasons under Leonard Hamilton. The previous mark was 109 set in last year's opener against Nicholls State. The 55 point margin is the seventh largest in school history.
FSU, which has won five straight to improve to 9-1, has scored in triple digits in three games, which is the most they have had in a season since 1994-95, when they also had three.
The Seminoles had 17 3-pointers — including six from Savoy — as they led by as many as 57 late in the second half.
Ja'Dante Frye led Nicholls State (4-5) with 17 points and Jahvaughn Powell added 14 and Johnathan Bell 12.
BIG PICTURE
Nicholls State: The Colonels were 4-3 at one point, which was their best start in six seasons. However they have dropped their last two by an average of 43.5 points.
Florida State: After struggling early in the season, the Seminoles have finally found their perimeter game now that Savoy is healthy. They are 31 of 61 from beyond the arc in the past two games.
INJURIES
Florida State's Jonathan Isaac missed his third straight game due to a hip flexor and Phil Cofer (foot) was also held out as a precaution for the second straight game. Both are expected to be available for the Florida game on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Nicholls State: The Colonels host Thomas University, which is an NAIA school, on Sunday.
Florida State: The Seminoles host No. 21 Florida on Sunday. FSU has won its last two over its in-state rival after dropping five straight.
---
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Comments