D'Onta Foreman of Texas wins Doak Walker Award as top RB

D'Onta Foreman of Texas captured the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top college running back after rushing for more than 2,000 yards.
Foreman's performance was a bright spot in another disappointing season for the Longhorns, who fired coach Charlie Strong and hired Tom Herman.
The junior said Thursday night he was pleased to win the Doak Walker with "everything going on in our program." He also noted that many people said he would have to change positions in college, a slight that motivated him to show he could play running back at the highest levels.
Foreman beat out Florida State's Dalvin Cook and San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey.
