White leads Colorado to 68-66 win over No. 13 Xavier

Derrick White scored 23 points and had a crucial block with 13 seconds remaining to help Colorado hold off No. 13 Xavier 68-66 on Wednesday night.
Xavier Johnson added for 18 points for the Buffaloes (7-2), who have posted consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2013. They knocked off a ranked Texas team at the Legends Classic in New York last month.
Colorado was 1-5 against ranked teams last season.
Trevon Bluiett tied a career high with 25 points for Xavier (7-2), which has lost two straight.
Spurred on by the shooting of White and Johnson, the Buffaloes went on a 12-0 run midway through the second half. They kept Xavier scoreless for more than 6 minutes during the pivotal stretch.
It was a frenzied ending, though, with Xavier getting several good looks. White swatted one of those away — his only block of the game.
Xavier coach Chris Mack juggled around his starting lineup, going with RaShid Gaston, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: The Musketeers had a nine-point lead early in the second half, but struggled from the field. They shot 37.7 percent for the game. ... Xavier outrebounded Colorado 41-36.
Colorado: The Buffaloes have won three of their last four over ranked teams. ... Johnson's 3-pointer with 9:19 remaining was the 100th of his career. ... George King finished with 16 points.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Xavier fell out of the Top 10 this week after a loss to No. 4 Baylor and figures to take another dip.
SALAAM TRIBUTE
The basketball team held a moment of silence for 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam, who was found dead Monday night in a park in Boulder. The park is less than 2 miles from Folsom Field, where the tailback etched his name into the school's record book from 1992-94. Police said foul play wasn't suspected.
UP NEXT
Xavier: Hosts Utah on Saturday.
Colorado: Travels to BYU on Saturday.
