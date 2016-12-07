Sports

December 7, 2016 5:25 PM

No. 25 Virginia Tech women cruise past CCSU 81-47

The Associated Press
BLACKSBURG, Va.

Sidney Cook had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Regan Magarity added 15 points and 15 boards, and No. 25 Virginia Tech cruised past Central Connecticut 81-47 on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (9-0) won its second straight game since being ranked in the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2006.

Cook made two free throws for a 13-0 lead and Virginia Tech only allowed seven points in the first quarter. They were up 45-23 at halftime after Kaela Kinder drained her first career 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Chanette Hicks added 16 points for Virginia Tech and Vanessa Panousis made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Magarity had her second straight double-double and the Hokies controlled the glass 50-31.

Aleah Epps led Central Connecticut (1-7) with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting. But the Blue Devils were just 19 of 60 from the field (31.7 percent).

