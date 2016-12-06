Wagner comes up big as Michigan edges Texas 53-50

Moe Wagner's putback gave Michigan the lead with 18.8 seconds remaining, and then the sophomore blocked a shot at the other end, helping the Wolverines edge Texas 53-50 on Tuesday night.
Wagner led the Wolverines (7-2) with 15 points, and the 6-foot-11 forward from Germany made the biggest plays down the stretch, coming up with the rebound after Zak Irvin missed a driving layup and scoring to put Michigan up 51-50. The Wolverines hounded Texas (4-4) on the next possession, and Wagner blocked Eric Davis Jr.'s shot from the left of the hoop.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman ripped the loose ball away for Michigan, then made two free throws with 2.5 seconds to play. The Longhorns could only manage a desperation shot from around midcourt.
Tevin Mack led Texas with 18 points, 13 in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: This was the first true road game of the season for the Longhorns, and they nearly pulled it out in a tight, defensive struggle. Texas held Irvin to only three points after he entered as Michigan's top scorer. The Longhorns shot only 38.5 percent from the field, which was ultimately their undoing.
Michigan: The Wolverines let a home game slip away against Virginia Tech last week, and they had to scrap their way to this victory. Michigan wants to become a better defensive team this season, and in that sense, this was a positive step — especially on the key possession at the end. The Wolverines, who had fouls to give, played aggressively, and Wagner came up with the block.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns return home to face Long Beach State on Saturday.
Michigan: The Wolverines take on another big-name opponent when they play at No. 2 UCLA on Saturday. The unbeaten Bruins will be Michigan's last road opponent before conference play.
