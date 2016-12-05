Spurs stay perfect on road, rally past Bucks 97-96

LaMarcus Aldridge was credited for the go-ahead basket with 21.2 seconds left after Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for goaltending, completing the San Antonio Spurs' rally from 15 points down in a 97-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night
Milwaukee had one last shot to retake the lead, but Mirza Teletovic missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.9 seconds left. Aldridge secured the rebound and the Spurs ran out the clock.
San Antonio extended its season-opening road winning streak to 12 games in thrilling fashion.
Aldridge had 18 points. Kawhi Leonard finished with 22 points and nine boards.
Jabari Parker had 23 points, picking up the slack for much of the fourth quarter for the Bucks with Antetokounmpo on the bench with five fouls.
Parker slashed through the lane for buckets and rebounds. But the Bucks went scoreless after Parker's running bucket with 2:25 left for a three-point lead.
Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Greg Monroe had 10 points and 13 boards off the bench for Milwaukee.
Tensions rose late in the third quarter after Dedmon and Monroe grappled for a rebound. San Antonio's Davis Bertans and Milwaukee's Michael Beasley were ejected for their roles in the shoving match.
TIP-INS:
Spurs: G Tony Parker started after missing the previous two games with a thigh contusion. He had six points and five assists in 18 minutes before limping off with about 9 minutes left in the third quarter after falling hard to the floor and appearing to grab at his left knee. ... The Spurs hit their first three 3-point shots of the game before going 1 of 11 from behind the arc the rest of the first half. They trailed 48-35 at halftime.
Bucks: Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. The Bucks went 3-0 last week, including a 17-point home win over the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Play the second game of a three-game swing through the Midwest at Minnesota on Tuesday. San Antonio has won seven straight against the Timberwolves.
Bucks: Host Portland on Wednesday. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was the Bucks' head coach from 2005-07.
