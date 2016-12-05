Wall has 25 points to lead Wizards to 118-113 win over Nets

The Nets hit a wall in the third quarter and were finished off by John Wall in the fourth.
Wall scored 25 points, including 11 in the final period, to help the Washington Wizards overcome a 15-point halftime deficit and beat Brooklyn 118-113 on Monday night.
"I was just being aggressive," Wall said. "I missed some shots in the third quarter that I was mad about. But the defense was giving me shots and I had it rolling and I just kept making them."
The Wizards trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and 66-51 at halftime. However, Washington scored the first 13 points of the second half to pull within two points and went on to lead 83-81 after three quarters.
The Nets committed 10 turnovers in the third quarter, when they have struggled all season.
"Our hands were active in that third quarter and that changed the game," said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. "Brooklyn couldn't get into their offense. They were under duress to make that first pass, and that is what we have to do to start the game."
Bradley Beal's 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 107-106 lead with 3:27 left and Wall scored five consecutive points to up the advantage to 112-106.
The Nets pulled within 116-113 on Sean Kilpatrick's layup with 39 seconds left and had a chance to tie after Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with 19 seconds left. However, the Nets did not call a timeout and Beal stole the ball from Joe Harris, the Nets' 22nd and final turnover of the game.
"It's one of those situations where we made a great defensive stop and Coach really wanted us to roll with it offensively," Harris said. "He wasn't going to call anything in particular. It's just one of those unfortunate plays late in the game."
Wall hit two clinching free throws with 5 seconds left.
Beal and Otto Porter Jr. finished with 18 points apiece and Markieff Morris added 16 for Washington. Marcus Thornton scored 11 points, while Marcin Gortat and Oubre each had 10. Gortat also had 12 rebounds.
"It was all about effort," Beal said. "In the first half we were horrible on defense. At halftime we were real disappointed in ourselves, so we did a good job of flipping the switch."
Brook Lopez scored 25 and Kilpatrick had 21 for the Nets. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Trevor Booker had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
"It's just been the story of our season," Lopez said. "I don't know what it is. I wish I had the answer, but it's something we need to figure out."
TIP-INS:
Wizards: Washington has won the last four meetings against the Nets. The Wizards have not lost a game in the series since April 10, 2015. The Wizards swept the season series in two of the last three years and have won nine of the last 11, overall.
Nets: Brooklyn has not won consecutive games this season. The last time the Nets put two victories together was March 24 and 26 last season.
EMPTY NETS
Since March 28 of last season, Brooklyn has posted a 5-25 record. That span has included losing streaks of 10 and seven games.
HOME SWEET HOME
Beginning on Tuesday against Orlando, the Wizards will play six of their next seven games at home in the Verizon Center. Washington is 5-5 at home this season, but only 2-7 on the road.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Washington hosts Orlando on Tuesday. The teams have already met twice this season. The Wizards lost 88-86 on Nov. 5, but won the rematch 94-91 on Nov. 25.
Nets: Brooklyn hosts Denver on Wednesday. The teams will play once more this season, on February 24 in Denver. The Nets have a five-game winning streak against the Nuggets.
