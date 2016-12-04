NHL Capsules

Paul Byron scored the clinching goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens avoided a winless swing through California with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist for the Canadiens, who won for just the second time in seven road games. Montreal had only one win in its previous 11 games in California before scoring three times in the four-round shootout.
Alexander Radulov and Andrew Shaw also scored and Carey Price made 27 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.
Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist apiece for the Kings, who lost for only the second time in eight games. Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots.
FLYERS 4, PREDATORS 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals and Philadelphia beat Nashville to win its fifth consecutive game.
Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Nashville, the Flyers earned their second road victory in two days against a Central Division team. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.
The Predators lost in regulation for only the second time in 12 home games this season.
Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with 13 goals, scored twice against what had been a stingy Nashville penalty-killing unit at home. The Predators did not allow a power-play goal in their first 10 home games, but have given up three in their last two games.
JETS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:45 left, Bryan Little got his third goal in three games and Winnipeg edged Chicago.
Copp beat Scott Darling on the stick side with a shot from the right circle that slipped just inside the left post.
Chicago's Artemi Panarin scored with 6:54 remaining to tie it at 1, moments after Copp hit the post, to spoil Connor Hellebuyck's bid for a second shutout against Chicago in less than a month. Panarin completed a give-and-go with Patrick Kane, beating Hellebuyck to the glove side.
Hellebuyck finished with 25 saves and outdueled Darling, who started his second straight game for the Blackhawks in place of No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford. Darling made 30 saves, including three on breakaways.
Little's power-play goal with 43.4 seconds left in the second period was his fourth point in four games since missing 23 with a lower-body injury.
RED WINGS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to give Detroit a victory over New York.
Mike Green scored twice and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and assist for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 in its last seven games. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.
Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Josh Bailey scored for New York, which had won a season-high three straight. Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves.
Detroit's Frans Nielsen had an assist while facing his former team for the first time since leaving the Islanders for a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Red Wings last summer. The 32-year-old Danish center was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 2002 draft and had 119 goals and 230 assists over 10 seasons in New York.
HURRICANES 1, LIGHTNING 0, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Phillip Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the season 1:26 into overtime, giving Carolina a win over Tampa Bay.
Viktor Stalberg assisted on Di Giuseppe's wrist shot from the right circle, which ended a three-game skid for the Canes.
It was Carolina's sixth straight home victory and snapped a three-game skid versus Tampa Bay. The Hurricanes have won just two of their last 10 games against the Lightning.
Tampa Bay, without injured star Steven Stamkos, lost for the fifth time in six games. Its last regulation win was over Philadelphia on Nov. 23.
Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 30 saves in his 25th career shutout. Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots.
FLAMES 8, DUCKS 3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist in his return from a broken finger, and Calgary scored five times in a 6:04 span of the second period to rout Anaheim.
It was a surprise when it was revealed in the morning that Gaudreau would be back in the lineup less than three weeks after surgery that was expected to keep him out four to six weeks. He missed 10 games.
On the first shot of his first shift, he took a drop pass from Sam Bennett and whipped a shot past Jonathan Bernier at 2:09 to make it 1-0.
Bennett and Alex Chiasson also had big nights offensively with a goal and two assists apiece. Also scoring for Calgary were Troy Brouwer, Matt Stajan, Dougie Hamilton, Sean Monahan and Mark Giordano. The Flames finished a 3-0 homestand.
Ryan Kesler had two goals and Logan Shaw also scored for Anaheim, which trailed 8-1 late in the third.
WILD 2, OILERS 1, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koivu scored 3:11 into overtime and Minnesota edged Edmonton.
Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild, who snapped a three-game skid. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and improved to 7-1-0 against the Oilers, his first NHL team.
The Wild are 12-1-0 in their last 13 games at Edmonton.
Patrick Maroon had the goal for the Oilers, who had won two straight.
Comments