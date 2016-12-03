Trimble's late free throws lift Maryland over Oklahoma State

Melo Trimble made two free throws with 9.4 seconds remaining to lift Maryland to a 71-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
Trimble scored 13 points, and Jaylen Brantley and Damonte Dodd both added 12 points as the Terrapins (8-1) rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State's Jawun Evans missed an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds that would have given the Cowboys a victory.
It was the fourth time this year that Maryland has rallied from a deficit of at least nine points in the second half to win. The Terps also did so against Georgetown, Towson and Richmond.
Evans scored 16 points for Oklahoma State (6-2), while Jeffrey Carroll came off the bench to score 15 points and add 12 rebounds.
Oklahoma State led 60-48 with 12 minutes to play, but Maryland uncorked a 13-0 run to tighten the game for the closing minutes.
Neither team did a good job of taking care of the ball. Oklahoma State was effective in disrupting the Terps early and forced 18 turnovers, but managed only six points off those miscues. Maryland scored 20 points off 15 Cowboy turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys played well for much of the night in their first true road game under coach Brad Underwood before Maryland rallied. Oklahoma State has two more key nonconference road tests this month at Tulsa and Wichita State.
Maryland: The Terrapins earned a split in what set up to be the toughest week of their nonconference schedule. Maryland fell 73-59 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday before bouncing back against Oklahoma State.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State heads back on the road when it comes out of final exams Dec. 10 and visits Tulsa. The Cowboys will try to avenge last year's 66-56 loss to the Golden Hurricane.
Maryland continues its five-game homestand when Howard visits on Wednesday. It will be the Terps' first meeting with the nearby Bison since 1996.
