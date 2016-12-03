New Orleans beats Washington State behind Thomas' 17 points

Erik Thomas had 17 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday and New Orleans handed Washington State its second home loss in the last week 70-54.
Christavious Gill scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Travin Thibodeaux added 16 for the Privateers (4-3).
Washington State (4-4) hung around in the second half, but New Orleans kept its lead hovering around 10 throughout most of the period and had a late 10-2 run to pull away to an 18-point lead in the final minute.
New Orleans dominated Washington State on the glass 36-20.
Robert Franks led the Cougars in scoring with a career-high 16 points off the bench.
Gill's 3 helped New Orleans to an early 7-2 lead. WSU tied the game at 13 after Derrien King hit a 3 and Robert Franks flushed a fast break dunk.
The Privateers then scored 13 in a row, fueled by 3s from Broyles, Jorge Rosa and Gill to take a 26-13 lead with 6:23 left in the half. Then Ike Iroegbu's seven first half points helped cut the New Orleans lead to four at the half.
