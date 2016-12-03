Andrew White leads No. 22 Syracuse over North Florida

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court Pause

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory