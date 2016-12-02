St. Xavier beats St. Ignatius in double OT for D1 title

Cincinnati St. Xavier scored a touchdown in the second overtime and then held off Cleveland St. Ignatius to win the Ohio Division I state championship Friday night, 27-20.
St. Ignatius quarterback Patrick Ryan threw incomplete to Travis Pot on fourth-and-goal, setting off a celebration by St. Xavier and their fans at midfield in Ohio Stadium. The Bombers won the state championship for the third time.
Bombers quarterback Sean Clifford hooked up with Andrew Wittrock for a 7-yard scoring pass to open the second overtime after the teams traded field goals in the first OT.
St. Xavier (9-6) had battled back from 10-0 halftime deficit, scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before St. Ignatius tied it at 17 with 1:11 left in regulation.
