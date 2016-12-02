Ramsay holds off Opelika 21-16 for 6A Title

Baniko Harley threw for 132 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards, and Ramsay held off a furious Opelika comeback to win the AHSAA 6A State Championship 21-16 on Friday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Harley, who took home MVP honors, helped Ramsay (13-2) possess the ball for 30:13 — compared to 17:41 for Opelika (13-2) — to guide the Rams to their first-ever state championship, 40 years after the football team shuttered in 1976 before resurfacing in 2012.
The Rams jumped on Opelika early and led by as many as 14 points, but the Bulldogs fought back in the final quarter. They got within one score on a 40-yard fake-punt touchdown and got two points closer on an ensuing safety, but Opelika running back Weldrin Ford's carry on fourth down came up inches short of the yard marker on the Bulldogs' final drive.
Ford finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
