Seattle ready to hit road for Cup

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks Pause

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:10 Huskies celebrate after beating Cougars in Apple Cup

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

2:03 Doug Baldwin after TD pass to Wilson jokes Seahawks "doubted my arm ability"

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

2:29 Coach Pete Carroll after Seahawks win over PHI: Prosise out "a while"

2:18 QB Jake Browning recaps ASU, looks ahead to Apple Cup

2:48 Chris Petersen recaps Washington's win over Arizona State

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday