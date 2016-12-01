Dozier's 21 lead No. 20 South Carolina to 68-50 win

PJ Dozier had a career-high 21 points and No. 20 South Carolina improved to 7-0 for a second straight season with a 68-50 victory over Vermont on Thursday night.
Dozier, the 6-foot-6 sophomore, helped the Gamecocks to a 13-1 run at the start of the second half. Maik Kotsar had eight points in the charge while Dozier had a 3-pointer and a thunderous finish to an alley-oop pass that had the crowd on its feet as South Carolina took a 49-32 lead.
The Catamounts (6-3) could not respond to taller, quicker South Carolina.
Dozier had three of the Gamecocks' four 3-pointers in besting his previous high of 17 points, set in the season opener against Louisiana Tech.
Kotsar had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, mostly from close to the basket, while Chris Silva added 12 points for South Carolina.
Dozier had six rebounds, as did the 6-9 Silva, along with three steals.
Anthony Lamb had 14 points, the only Vermont player in double figures.
THE BIG PICTURE
Vermont: The Catamounts have won 20 or more games in coach John Becker's five seasons and had a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and the NIT in 2014. They do it with a mix of strong-shooting upperclassmen and enough young talent to compete in the American East Conference. But Vermont doesn't have enough firepower to keep up with a top-20 team like South Carolina. The Gamecocks' defense kept the Catamounts off balance most of the way as they fell behind by 14 points in the opening half.
South Carolina: For their success last week in defeating ranked opponents Michigan and Syracuse, the Gamecocks are very much a work in progress. One starter, Kotsar, and four of the five players off the bench are in their first years at South Carolina and several times an animated coach Frank Martin yanked players, loudly questioning their technique. He calmed in the second half with South Carolina's quick start.
UP NEXT
Vermont gets almost a week off before starting three straight at home with Dartmouth on Dec. 7.
South Carolina concludes a two-game home stand against Florida International on Sunday.
