Everyone scores as Evansville tops D-III Wabash 83-39

Ryan Taylor scored 21 points off the bench, Willie Wiley added 14 and Jaylon Brown 11 as Evansville defeated Division III Wabash College 83-39 Wednesday night.
The Purple Aces (3-4) fielded 11 players and everyone scored against the smaller foe. Evansville shot 48 percent from the floor (31-65) and held a 48-38 rebounding edge while blocking nine shots and forcing 18 turnovers.
The Little Giants (2-3) scored just 11 points after halftime and shot 22 percent from the field for the game (12-54).
Duncan Roy led Wabash with 13 points and Evan Frank added 11. The team has but one senior and one junior on the roster and was playing Evansville for the first time since 1976.
Evansville's Brown was coming off a career-best 39 points against Toledo.
