Hutchinson scores 21, Boise State beats SMU 71-62

Chandler Hutchinson scored 21 points and Boise State used a big advantage from 3-point range to take down SMU 71-62 on Wednesday night.
The Broncos (4-3) made seven 3-pointers compared to one by the Mustangs (4-3), who went 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
James Reid drilled four 3s and finished with 18 points, and Justinian Jessup made three 3s and had 11 points for Boise State. The Broncos went 7 of 21 from behind the arc and 14 of 19 from the foul line.
The Broncos held the Mustangs without a field goal for more than four minutes in the first half in turning a one-point deficit into a 28-14 lead that would never be relinquished. Boise State led 44-24 at halftime. The closest SMU came was five points in the final minute.
Ben Moore led SMU with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Semi Ojeleye added 15 points, which was hurt by 16 turnovers and 50 percent shooting from the foul line (11 of 22).
