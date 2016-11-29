Walker's 7th straight double-double leads Samford to win

Alex Thompson made all three of his 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Wyatt Walker had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Samford beat Saint Louis 68-64 on Tuesday night.
Thompson scored 13 of his points in the first half to help Samford build a 39-28 lead and Walker had his seventh straight double-double of the season.
Samford had a 59-53 lead with 3:12 remaining but Saint Louis pulled to 63-60 at the 1:28 mark. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson answered with a layup and Walker hit 1 of 2 free throws on Samford's next possession for a six-point lead with 32 seconds left.
Denzel-Dyson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Samford (4-3), which rebounded from a 106-103 double-overtime home loss to Nicholls State on Sunday.
Mike Crawford had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Saint Louis (2-4), while Jermaine Bishop added 15 points. Reggie Agbeko grabbed 11 rebounds as the Billikens controlled the glass 43-34.
Comments