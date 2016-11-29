Sports

November 29, 2016 5:31 PM

No. 7 Xavier rolls to 85-55 win over North Dakota State

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI

Trevon Bluiett scored 15 of his 23 points during Xavier's dominant first half, and the seventh-ranked Musketeers remained unbeaten with an 85-55 victory over North Dakota State on Tuesday night.

The Musketeers (7-0) opened with a decisive run for the second straight game. Sean O'Mara added 12 points and five rebounds, and Malcolm Bernard had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Xavier got up 30-10 during a 64-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday, giving up only 12 points in the first half — the fewest it has allowed in any half since the shot clock was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Against North Dakota State (5-3), the Musketeers opened with a 30-11 run and were never challenged.

Redshirt freshman Deng Geu scored a career-high 18 for the Bison, who trailed by as many as 36 points.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks not being right all game at Tampa Bay

View more video

Sports Videos