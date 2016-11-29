No. 7 Xavier rolls to 85-55 win over North Dakota State

Trevon Bluiett scored 15 of his 23 points during Xavier's dominant first half, and the seventh-ranked Musketeers remained unbeaten with an 85-55 victory over North Dakota State on Tuesday night.
The Musketeers (7-0) opened with a decisive run for the second straight game. Sean O'Mara added 12 points and five rebounds, and Malcolm Bernard had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Xavier got up 30-10 during a 64-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday, giving up only 12 points in the first half — the fewest it has allowed in any half since the shot clock was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Against North Dakota State (5-3), the Musketeers opened with a 30-11 run and were never challenged.
Redshirt freshman Deng Geu scored a career-high 18 for the Bison, who trailed by as many as 36 points.
