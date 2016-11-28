More awards for Japanese star pitcher-batter Otani

Shohei Otani was honored for both his batting and pitching on Monday when he was named Most Valuable Player of Japan's Pacific League.
Otani helped the Nippon Ham Fighters win the Pacific League pennant and the Japan Series this season. The 22-year-old righthander went 10-4 as a pitcher and batted .322 with a career-high 22 home runs.
The fourth-year player earned 1,268 points in MVP voting, comfortably ahead of teammate Brandon Laird, who was second with 298 points.
Otani renewed his own Japan record for the fastest pitch on three occasions this year, most recently clocking 165 kph during the playoffs.
Last week, Otani was the first player ever to be named the Pacific League's best pitcher and best designated hitter.
