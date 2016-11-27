Sports

November 27, 2016 11:21 PM

Hawaii cruises to 64-44 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Gibson Johnson scored 13 points to lead Hawaii to a 64-44 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday night.

Jack Purchase and Matthew Owies added 11 points apiece for Hawaii (4-3), which has won two of its last three games since a 15-point loss to then No. 5 North Carolina on Nov. 18. Larry Lewis Jr. had 10 points, and Sheriff Drammeh had five assists and chipped in nine points.

Ghiavonni Robinson scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5).

Hawaii led 29-22 at halftime and Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn't get closer. The Rainbow Warriors stretched their lead to 54-32 with about five minutes left.

The Golden Lions had 27 fouls and 23 turnovers. Hawaii made 18 of 27 free throws.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Tennessee-Martin on Thursday. The Rainbow Warriors play Seton Hall on Dec. 6.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks not being right all game at Tampa Bay

View more video

Sports Videos