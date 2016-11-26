Sports

November 26, 2016 8:17 PM

Cunningham's late TD lifts St. Mary's to Division 3 title

By CHRIS NELSEN Associated Press
DETROIT

Ky'ren Cunningham caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Prieskorn with 4 seconds left, giving Orchard Lake St. Mary's a thrilling 29-28 victory over Muskegon in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 final.

After finishing the regular season 5-4, St. Mary's (10-4) rallied in Saturday's final at Ford Field in Detroit to win its third consecutive state title and fourth in six years.

The Eaglets took a 23-21 lead on Ben Fee's 49-yard field goal, which set an MHSAA finals record for longest field goal, but Muskegon (12-2) answered with La'Darius Jefferson's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left, giving the Big Reds a 28-23 edge.

Prieskorn finished with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Rashawn Allen had 136 yards rushing, and Clay Antishin added 103 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Jefferson had 88 yards passing, to go with 57 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kalil Pimpleton finished with 56 yards rushing and two scores for Muskegon.

