Huskies to face Colorado in Pac-12 championship game

The Washington Huskies will play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
Colorado (10-2, 8-1 in Pac-12) beat Utah, 27-22, on Saturday to clinch the Pac-12 South division title. A Buffaloes loss would have given the South title to USC (9-3, 7-2), the only team to beat the Huskies this season.
UW clinched the Pac-12 North title on Friday with a 45-17 victory over Washington State, which entered the game tied with the Huskies for first place.
This will be the first Pac-12 title game appearance for both teams. Colorado finished in last place in the South in its first five seasons in the conference, and won more league games this year than it did in the last five seasons combined.
The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2) kickoff and will air on FOX.
