Butler knocks off No. 8 Arizona, 69-65

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump Pause

2:11 Bernie Sanders calls for 'political revolution' during campaign stop in California

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries