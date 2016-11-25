Boatright, Melton lead USC to 78-73 win over SMU

Bennie Boatwright scored a season-high 17 points and De'Anthony Melton added 15 to lead Southern California to a 78-73 victory over SMU on Friday night.
Boatwright made 4-of-7 3-pointers and Jonah Matthews scored 14 points for the Trojans.
USC (5-0) improved to 5-1 all-time against the Mustangs and shot 49.1 percent from the field.
Melton scored nine points during a 19-4 run — capped by Melton's 3 — that gave USC a 51-41 lead with 10:56 to play.
SMU cut the score to 74-68 with 1:15 to play following a steal and layup by Shake Milton but would get no closer.
Ben Moore led SMU with 14 points. Semi Ojeleye added 13 while Milton and Sterling Brown each scored 12.
The Trojans took a 19-14 lead following a 3-pointer by Shaqquan Aaron at the 9:39 mark. The Mustangs battled back and took a 22-21 lead before USC took a 28-27 lead into the break.
Comments