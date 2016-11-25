NHL Capsules

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

2:11 Bernie Sanders calls for 'political revolution' during campaign stop in California

0:49 After a divisive election, more than 1,000 join hands for peace in Olympia

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued