Huskies, Cougars ready for one of biggest Apple Cup games in history

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy Pause

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:03 Doug Baldwin after TD pass to Wilson jokes Seahawks "doubted my arm ability"