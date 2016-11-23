Texas-Arlington outlasts Mount St. Mary's 80-71

Jalen Jones scored 18 points and Erick Neal had 13 points and 11 assists to go along with four steals to help lead Texas-Arlington past Mount St. Mary's 80-71 on Wednesday night.
Texas-Arlington led 35-34 at halftime before going on an 8-0 run. Elijah Long scored the next five points for Mount St. Mary's before the Mavericks outscored the Mountaineers 20-12 over the next 10 minutes to pad the lead to 63-51 with seven minutes remaining.
In the first half, Long scored the Mountaineers' first six points before Texas-Arlington's Kevin Hervey buried a 3 which sparked a 14-2 Mavericks run. Miles Wilson's 3-point play and Greg Alexander's corner 3 put Mount St. Mary's up 21-20.
Texas-Arlington went on a 9-0 run, the Mountaineers countered with a 9-2 run and the Mavericks led at the half.
Long had a career-high 27 points and Wilson also had a career high with 26 points.
Comments