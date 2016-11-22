Top 25 Capsules

Freshman guard Kyle Guy scored 20 points in 13 minutes, and No. 7 Virginia ran off 26 consecutive points to end the first half of a 90-34 victory against Grambling State on Tuesday night.
Guy, who was Mr. Basketball in Indiana last season, shot 6 of 7 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Cavaliers (4-0). Virginia coach Tony Bennett removed him with 10:51 remaining and started substituting with walk-ons very early.
Marcel Thompson led Grambling State (1-3) with eight points.
Marial Shayok and Darius Thompson added 12 points apiece for Virginia.
No. 13 OREGON 69, TENNESSEE 65, OT
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Dillon Brooks hit a long 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in overtime and scored 17 points, lifting Oregon over Tennessee at the Maui Invitational.
Oregon (3-2) shot poorly in a loss to Georgetown in its Maui opener and continued to struggle on Day 2. The Ducks shot 34 percent, including 5 of 17 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers.
Brooks carried Oregon in his second game back from offseason foot surgery, playing well at both ends before hitting the long 3 and one of two free throws to seal it.
Tennessee (1-3), which lost to No. 16 Wisconsin in its tournament opener, had 25 turnovers and shot 37 percent. But the Volunteers tied it at 56 on Shembari Philips' two free throws with 30 seconds left.
Detrick Mostella led Tennessee with 22 points.
No. 16 WISCONSIN 73, GEORGETOWN 57
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ethan Happ had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Bronson Koenig scored 20 points and Wisconsin advanced to the Maui Invitational championship game with a win over Georgetown.
The Badgers (4-1) went 5 for 22 from 3-point range, but made up for it by outscoring the Hoyas 38-16 in the paint. Wisconsin also had a 50-21 rebounding advantage and scored 19 second-chance points on 20 offensive boards.
The Badgers moved on to face No. 4 North Carolina or Oklahoma State in Wednesday night's championship game.
LJ Peak led Georgetown (2-3) with 18 points.
No. 18 SYRACUSE 101, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 59
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew White scored 15 points and Syracuse held South Carolina State to 27 percent shooting.
Tyler Lydon had 14 points and 10 rebounds, one of three players who finished with a double-double for the Orange (4-0). He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Frank Howard had 10 points, 11 assists and only one turnover. Tyler Roberson had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Six players scored in double figures for Syracuse, and five hit at least one 3. John Gillon scored 14 points and Taurean Thompson tied his career high with 12.
Thompson and Paschal Chukwu each had four of Syracuse's 11 blocks.
Ozante Fields led the Bulldogs (1-3) with 11 points.
Syracuse went 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) from 3-point territory and 37 of 68 overall (54.4 percent).
COLORADO 68, No. 22 TEXAS 54
NEW YORK (AP) — George King had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Colorado over Texas in the third-place game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.
King led the big rebounding game for the Buffaloes (4-1), who finished with a 41-32 advantage on the boards including 17-12 on the offensive glass. Colorado scored 18 second-chance points.
Derrick White had 16 points for Colorado, which lost to Notre Dame in the semifinals.
Kerwin Roach Jr. led Texas (3-2) with 16 points, and Jarrett Allen had 15. The Longhorns lost to Northwestern in the semifinals.
