Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS
ISPS HANDA WORLD CUP OF GOLF
Site: Melbourne, Australia.
Course: Kingston Heath Golf Club. Yardage: 7,087. Par: 72.
Purse: $8 million (First place: $1.28 million for each player).
Television: Golf Channel (Wednesday-Sunday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.).
Defending champion: Australia (Jason Day and Adam Scott) in 2013 at Royal Melbourne.
Field: 28 teams.
Notes: The World Cup is going back to strictly a team competition, a 72-hole score from two rounds of foursomes and two rounds of fourballs. ... Jason Day won the individual title at the last World Cup in 2013 at Royal Melbourne. He withdrew to rest his back, so Adam Scott will be playing this year with Marc Leishman. ... Scott and Leishman played together in the final round of the 2013 Masters that Scott won. ... Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker are representing the United States. The Americans have won just one time in the last 11 events, Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland in 2011. ... This will be the fifth time Australia hosts the World Cup of Golf. ... Kingston Heath, which opened in 1925 as a par 82, has hosted the Australian Open seven times and the Australian Masters twice. Tiger Woods won at Kingston Heath in 2009. ... Twenty-four players from the 28 teams also played in the Olympics. For Fowler (U.S.), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium), they will be playing for the flag for the third time this year — the Olympics, Ryder Cup and World Cup. ... The World Cup began in 1953 as the Canada Cup, and the name was changed in 1967 to the World Cup. The Americans have won 24 times, with Australia and South Africa next at five apiece.
Online: www.worldcupofgolf.com
---
PGA TOUR
Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the RSM Classic.
Next tournament: Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5-8.
Online: www.pgatour.com
---
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Charley Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship.
Next tournament: Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on Jan. 26-29.
Online: www.lpga.com
---
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship.
Next tournament: Australian PGA and Alfred Dunhill Championship on Dec. 1-4
Online: www.europeantour.com
---
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Jung-Gon Hwang. Online: www.jgto.org
Sunshine Tour: Lion of Africa Cape Town Open, Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Brandon Stone. Online: www.sunshinetour.como
PGA Tour China: Buick Open, Foison GC, Guangzhou, China. Defending champion: Josh Geary. Online: http://www.pgatour.com/pga-tour-china.html
WOMEN
Ladies European Tour: Qatar Ladies Open, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar. New tournament. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Korean LPGA: ING Life Champions Trophy Park In Bee Invitational, Dongrae Benest CC, Busan, South Korea. New tournament. Online: www.klpga.com
Japan LPGA: LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Monkey Jie. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
