Del Potro leads Argentina's chase of 1st Davis Cup title

Led by Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina is bidding to end its long pursuit of the Davis Cup title when it faces Croatia in the final this weekend.
Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who returned to the tour successfully after two injury-hit years, believes Argentina is in a strong position after losing in four Davis Cup finals since 1981.
Del Potro says: "I've had a great year. I have everything to do a good weekend. We are confident."
Croatia, targeting its second Davis Cup title, will be led by Marin Cilic, who has reached a career-best year-end ranking of No. 6.
Cilic says "motivation is great playing in front of the home crowd. Small details will decide the winner."
The best-of-five series starts Friday on a hard indoor court at Arena Zagreb.
