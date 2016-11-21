Draisaitl, Talbot help Oilers thump Blackhawks 5-0

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Monday night.
Oscar Klefbom, Andrej Sekera and Anton Slepyshev also scored for the Oilers.
Corey Crawford made 22 saves in the loss as the Blackhawks had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Teenage captain Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton. The 19-year-old set up a goal 2:39 in by skating the length of the ice before centering the puck for Klefbom, who blasted a shot past Crawford.
McDavid also assisted late in the first when Draisaitl tipped in Klefbom's shot from the point on a power play for a 2-0 lead.
Talbot kept Chicago from getting on the board four minutes into the second when he stopped Duncan Keith on a point-blank power-play shot.
Sekera scored on a long wrist shot with just 7.6 seconds left in the second shortly after a power play expired to make it 3-0.
Edmonton took a 4-0 lead seven minutes into the third period when Slepyshev's deceptive shot from a bad angle handcuffed Crawford.
Draisaitl scored his second of the game late in the third on the power play to put the game away.
NOTES: It was the first of three games between the two teams this season. Chicago swept the season series last year, with McDavid missing all three contests for the Oilers due to injury. ... Despite their 13-5-2 record, the Blackhawks were last in the NHL on the penalty kill at just 69.5 percent coming into the game. ... Veterans Benoit Pouliot, Mark Letestu and Eric Gryba remained healthy scratches for the Oilers. ... The lone injury listed for Chicago is Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body), while Edmonton is still without Iiro Pakarinen (knee), Brandon Davidson (upper body) and Mark Fayne (lower body).
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Play the fifth in a season-high seven-game road trip in San Jose on Wednesday night..
Oilers: Start a two-game trip at Colorado on Wednesday night.
