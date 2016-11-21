Samford overcomes poor shooting night to beat Campbell

Wyatt Walker scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds and Samford won a 66-53 defensive battle over Campbell on Monday night.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well. Samford managed just 38.9 percent from the field and 6 of 19 from long range while Campbell struggled to a 30.6 percent night from the field and 6 of 28 from 3. But the Bulldogs (2-1) held a nine point advantage at the free throw line (18-9) and held a 49-34 lead on the glass.
Demetrius Denzel-Dyson finished with 13 points and Christen Cunningham added 10 for Samford.
Chris Clemons led all scorers with 23 points for Campbell (1-3). Marcus Birk finished with 10 for the Fighting Camels.
Samford trailed until late in the first half, when a Denzel-Dyson 3 gave the Bulldogs a 14-12 lead which they lengthened to 28-19 at the break.
