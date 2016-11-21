Mississippi State's Weatherspoon hurts wrist, out for season

Mississippi State's leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left wrist.
The school announced on Monday that Weatherspoon would have surgery to repair a possible torn ligament in his wrist, which was injured late in the team's victory over Boise State on Friday. Weatherspoon scored a career-high 25 points in the game.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore was expected to be one of Mississippi State's best players this season after a stellar freshman season where he averaged 12 points per game.
In four games this year, he was averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said in a statement that he expects Weatherspoon to "fully recover and be back with us full strength next year."
