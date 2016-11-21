Providence beats St. Francis-Brooklyn with big first half

Rodney Bullock scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half and Providence pulled away early from St. Francis-Brooklyn to win 64-48 Monday in an Emerald Coast Classic on-campus game.
The Terriers shot 4 of 24 from the floor (17 percent) and 1 of 11 from long distance (9 percent) in the first half and trailed the Friars 38-16 at halftime.
Bullock grabbed 12 rebounds and Providence (3-1) won the rebound battle 43-31. Freshman Kalif Young added 18 points and Providence finished shooting 24 of 49 from the floor (49 percent).
Yunus Hopkinson scored 12 points for the Terriers (0-3) , who finished shooting 18 of 60 from the floor (30 percent) and 4 of 24 (17 percent) from long distance.
Providence beat Grambling 71-54 on Saturday to open the tournament and will face Memphis on Friday.
