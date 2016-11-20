Leaf and Ball lead No. 16 UCLA past Long Beach State 114-77

T.J. Leaf scored 21 points, fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 20 and No. 16 UCLA cruised past Long Beach State 114-77 on Sunday night.
Leaf had nine rebounds and Ball had 11 assists for the Bruins (4-0), who have blown out their first four opponents by an average of 27.7 points. They hit 12 3-pointers, including five by Bryce Alford, who made his first five before missing once. Alford had 15 points as one of six players in double figures.
Loren Jackson scored 15 points to lead the 49ers (1-4), and Noah Blackwell added 12. They had a season-high 11 3-pointers.
